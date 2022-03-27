Watch: Rick Scott, FNC’s John Roberts Debate What’s in ‘Rescue America’ Plan

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) sparred with “Fox News Sunday” host John Roberts over some of the policy ideas laid out in Scott’s “Rescue America” plan.

Roberts said, “You recently put out an 11-point plan to rescue America. Two of the big points of which are, ‘All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax.’ It also says, ‘All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.’ So that would raise taxes on half of Americans and potentially sunset programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Why would you propose something like that in an election year?”

Scott said, “That’s, of course, the Democrat talking points.”

Roberts shot back, “Oh no, it’s in the plan. It’s in the plan.”

Scott said, “Let’s think about reality for a second.”

Roberts continued, “Hang on, senator, it’s not a Democratic talking point. It’s in the plan.”

Scott said, “Also in the plan, it says we ought to every year talk about exactly how we are going to fix Medicare and Social Security. Here’s what’s happening. No one that I know of wants to sunset Medicare or Social Security. What we’re doing is we don’t even talk about it. Medicare goes bankrupt in four years. Social Security goes bankrupt in 12 years. I think we ought to figure out how we preserve those programs.”

