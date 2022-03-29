Hannity: If Thomas Has to Resign or Recuse Due to His Wife, Doesn’t Biden Have to Due to Hunter?

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity reacted to Democrats calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from certain cases or resign over his wife’s text messages by wondering if, due to Hunter Biden’s actions, President Joe Biden would, “equally have to be impeached himself or recused as they’re trying to do for Clarence Thomas?”

While interviewing Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Hannity said, [relevant exchange begins around 2:55] “Okay, so Clarence Thomas’ wife has opinions. Is she not free to express them? I think it would be natural for people that are dating, people that are married, that there probably are a number of issues people disagree on and a number of issues they agree on. If that’s the case, if that’s the standard now Democrats now want to set, wouldn’t that apply to Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and the laptop, and wouldn’t Joe equally have to be impeached himself or recused as they’re trying to do for Clarence Thomas?”

Hawley answered, “Yeah, I look forward to all of the calls for Joe Biden’s resignation from all of these Democrats on exactly the same logic that you just outlined, Sean.”

