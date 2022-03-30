Cruz: ‘Democrats Are Panicking’

Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) explained why signs pointed to panic for Democrats, who lead both chambers of Congress and the White House.

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Cruz cited policy failures, including inflation, gas prices and breaches of constitutional liberties.

“Well, they are doubling down on the extreme,” he said. “Their policy is crashing and burning. The American people see inflation galloping across the country. They’re paying $6 and $7 a gallon for gas. They see the border complete in total chaos. We just passed another million illegal immigrants in this fiscal year, and we’re in March right now.”

“They see the disasters of Biden’s policies assaulting our constitutional liberties, including a very liberal Supreme Court Justice nominee who we can expect to undermine our free speech, undermine religious liberty, undermine the Second Amendment,” Cruz continued. “And to be incredibly lenient on crime. All of the policies they have are disastrous.”

“And amazingly, their foreign policy is even worse than their domestic and economic policy,” he added. “And so, right now, Democrats are panicking. I expect what you just played from Nancy Pelosi. It’s going to get worse between now and Election Day.”

