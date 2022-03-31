Thune: Biden’s Arguing We Still Have a Pandemic for More Spending, But It’s Over for the Border

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Minority Whip Sen. John Thune (R-SD) stated that the Biden administration is arguing that “we still have a pandemic when it comes to trying to get funding, but they’re saying the pandemic’s over in terms of immigration.”

Thune said, “If they get rid of Title 42, it’s been — it’s kept about 50% of the people who are trying to come here illegally from getting into the country illegally, add another 50% to the number of people who come here illegally just in the last year. And we’re at about 150,000 now a month attempted illegal crossings. And getting rid of Title 42 is just going to exacerbate that situation. But you don’t have to believe us. The two Democrat senators from Arizona have been pleading with the Department of Homeland Security and with the Biden administration, don’t do this. This is going to be an absolute disaster on our border and they have no plan in place to deal with it, but they’re talking about doing it anyway. I mean, it is absolutely stunning to me that they would move forward with this, especially at a time when they’re asking for additional COVID relief. So, they’re basically acknowledging that we still have a pandemic when it comes to trying to get funding, but they’re saying the pandemic’s over in terms of immigration. It’s crazy.”

