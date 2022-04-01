Jim Banks: ‘We Take Our Kids to Disney for Family Vacation — Not Indoctrination’

On Thursday, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) weighed in on Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s support of transgender instruction for children from kindergarten through third grade after the Florida legislature passed the Parental Rights in Education bill.

Banks told Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that “we take our kids to Disney World for family vacation — not indoctrination.”

“At the end of the day, we take our kids to Disney World for family vacation — not indoctrination,” Banks stated. “And Disney has, for a long time, they’ve attacked American values. I’ve never seen them attack at Chinese law. But here they are attacking a very popular law in Florida that most Floridians support, most Americans support.”

“And if they’re going to attack the American laws that are being put in place by duly elected governors and representatives at the state level, then they don’t deserve all the special American laws and protections that are granted to their companies,” he added.

Banks said he wouldn’t vote to provide Disney the special laws it enjoys since it had been “attacking American values on a regular basis.”

“So, I wrote Disney a letter today,” he outlined. “And I said when your copyright laws expire, which is coming up in the next few years, and they come back to Congress and spend millions and millions of dollars to lobby members of Congress like myself, I’m not going to vote for it. I’m not going to vote for special laws that help Disney, when Disney is attacking American values on a regular basis, like what they are with this situation in Florida specifically and in a lot of other ways as well.”

