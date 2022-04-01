Yang: Seems Like Hunter Laptop Story Was ‘Buried Because of the Timing’ and Media Didn’t ‘Want That out in the Mainstream’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former presidential candidate and founder of the Forward Party Andrew Yang said it looks as though the Hunter Biden laptop story was “buried because of the timing…it was coming out during the height of the election in 2020 and they just did not want that out in the mainstream.” And that the higher levels of trust in the media among Democrats and lower levels of trust in the media among Republicans and independents is a case “where one side feels like the media is on their side.”

Yang said, “If you look at the trust in media, Bill, today, it actually falls very sharply along party lines. 69% of Democrats still believe that media will report the news objectively. That goes down to 15% for Republicans. For independents, it’s at 36%. So, this is part of the erosion of institutional trust, where one side feels like the media is on their side. And it does seem like this Hunter Biden laptop story did get buried because of the timing. I mean, it was coming out during the height of the election in 2020 and they just did not want that out in the mainstream.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett