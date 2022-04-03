Hillary Clinton: Americans Don’t Want to Be Governed by ‘Extreme’ GOP Not Living in Reality

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the average American did not want to be governed by Republicans “who live in a totally different reality.”

Clinton said, “I always thought the best politics is doing the best job you can do, and there are a lot that Democrats can talk about in the upcoming midterms. I’m aware that midterms are always difficult for the party in power, but we’ve got to start there and do a better job of telling it. For those who say it hasn’t gone far enough, that’s always the chorus in Democratic party politics. But I would add that in Republican party politics, you have an even greater disconnect. Unfortunately, most of that party has now gone to the extreme and are saying and doing things that have no basis in reality. So we’ve got a good case to make if we get our focus in the right place.”

She added, “There is a lot of good accomplishments to be putting up on the board, and the Democrats in office and out need to be doing a better job of making the case. Frankly, standing up to the other side with their craziness and their calls for impunity and nuttiness that we hear coming from them. I don’t think the average American, frankly, wants to be governed by people who live in a totally different reality.”

