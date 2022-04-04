Lankford: Revoking Title 42 Will Make Root Causes Biden Claims He Wants to Fix Worse

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) stated that the Biden administration’s immigration and border policies have actually made the economic root causes of migration President Joe Biden says he wants to fix worse due to the fact that it has led to more workers leaving Central America to come to the United States and further undermined the economies of the region and that the administration’s plans to revoke Title 42 will make this issue even worse.

Lankford said [relevant remarks begin around 2:35] that there has been a massive increase in the number of people who have come to the border, adding, “if you talk to the leadership in Central America, which I have, they’re furious with the Biden administration. Because their best workers are leaving and coming to the United States to make more money. And so, it’s hurting their economy there. So, while this president says, we’re going to go for the root causes of migration, what they’re doing with this policy is actually hurting Central America’s economy even more by taking their best laborers and coming to the United States. So, it’s actually hurting that whole region even more.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett