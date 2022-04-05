Sean Penn to FNC’s Hannity: ‘There Are a Lot of Reasons I Don’t Trust You’

Actor Sean Penn said Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity” that there were “a lot of reasons” he did not trust the host Sean Hannity at the beginning of their interview.

Hannity said, “Thanks for coming in. I appreciate it. I made a phone call to you. I read you were there. The story interested me.”

He continued, “I said I’m interested in the work you are doing and why you were there even before the war started and this documentary. Do you remember what you first said to me?”

Penn said, “I do.”

Hannity said, “What did you say?”

Penn said, “I said I don’t trust you.”

Hannity said, “Is there a reason you didn’t trust me?”

Penn said, “There are a lot of reasons I don’t trust you. A lot of people don’t trust their spouse. But yet, we have to get on with life. I never felt this way about where our country is and what I experienced emotionally in Ukraine. It had not — we all talk about how divisive things are, how divided things are here. When you step into a country of incredible unity, you realize what we’ve all been missing. I don’t think I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing as people and babies are being vaporized. These people are fighting for the dreams and aspirations of all of us Americans. We talked about that, too, and we agreed on that.”

