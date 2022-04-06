DNC Chair Harrison: Tom Cotton ‘the Lowest of the Low,’ ‘Little Maggot-Infested Man’

During a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison railed against Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) over his opposition to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in part because she represented Guantanamo Bay detainees as a federal public defender.

Harrison deemed Cotton “the lowest of the low” and called him a “little, maggot-infested man” who “doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate” because he suggested Jackson would have represented the Nazis in the Nuremberg trials.

“In a Senate where there is Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low,” Harrison declared.

Harrison then pointed to Cotton blocking the confirmation of Cassandra Butts, former President Barack Obama’s nominee to become the U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas, as a way to inflict pain on Obama. Butts died of leukemia during the time her confirmation was stalled.

“It shows you who this little maggot-infested man is,” he stated. “He does not deserve to have that pen. He doesn’t deserve to be in the United States Senate representing the good people of Arkansas.”

“He put his hand on the bible, took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and he uses it as a play toy,” Harrison continued. “That is the Republican Party that we see today. It is a party built on fraud, fear and fascism. And they don’t deserve to be in power — not because Democrats should, but because they don’t deserve to be in power of this great nation.”

