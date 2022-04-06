Hillary Clinton Says She and Bill Slept on Mattress They Took From White House for 20 Years

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on her podcast “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton” that she and former President Bill Clinton took their mattress from the White House when they left in 2001.

The discussion starts at the 40:00 timestamp.

A listener voicemail said, “My question for you is, were the beds in the White House comfortable? Thanks.”

Clinton said, “They were very comfortable, and I have to tell you that the mattress in the White House was so comfortable that, you know, when we moved, since the White House would provide a new mattress for our successor, we said ‘Can we take the mattress with us?'”

She continued, “They said, ‘Sure, we’re just going to throw it away otherwise.’ So, literally, we had that mattress for twenty years. In fact, we have just bought a new mattress. It was that comfortable for that long.”

Comedian Kate McKinnon said, “Ok great.”

When asked how she deals with stress, Clinton said, “I try to go for a walk, and I try to go to a place like a park.”

She added, “I highly recommended it. You know there is a concept in Japan called forest bathing, which I love the concept of where you are just immersed in nature.”

