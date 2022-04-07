McConnell: Dems Are Blocking Amendment to Reinstate Title 42 Because They’re ‘Afraid’ It’ll Pass

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) argued that Democratic leaders in the Senate are worried that an amendment attaching the reinstatement of Title 42 to the coronavirus spending bill will end up passing due to the number of Senate Democrats who oppose lifting Title 42 and that’s why they’re trying to prevent the amendment from being voted on.

McConnell said, [relevant remarks begin around 00:30] “We had agreed to a $10 billion package paid for — by that, I mean using re-purposed funds from the $2 trillion package the Democrats jammed through on a party-line basis last year. So it wasn’t new money, reprogrammed existing money. But, in the meantime…there was the decision about Title 42 and wreaking further havoc at the border with the argument that somehow COVID was behind us, making that same argument at the same time. So all we said was, we want to offer an amendment.”

He added, “I think it’s entirely relevant to the decision on the $10 billion. And all we were asking for is an amendment. I think the majority leaders are afraid the amendment would pass because a number of his members agreed with us.”

