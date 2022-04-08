GOP Rep. Rogers Vows Oversight, Use of the Purse Strings to Rein in Biden Immigration Policy After Midterms

With seven months remaining until the 2022 midterm elections, the Biden administration appears to remain unconcerned about the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL).

Rogers, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said he anticipates that once Republicans regain control of Congress, they will utilize oversight powers and the power of the purse strings to force the Biden administration to change its approach.

The Alabama Republican lawmaker pledged during an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 that there will be a “bright light” shined on these lapses.

“That is a great question, and the fact is they’re getting by with a lot of this stuff because Congress is doing no oversight over this and shining a light on it,” he said. “I can assure you the Homeland Security Committee will be all over this when the Republicans are in control. We’ll be dragging folks from the administration in and making them testify about what’s happening, making them explain why they think they don’t have to adhere to the law. There will be a bright light shined on what they’re doing. You will see legislation to force them to do their job.”

“And the fact is, I think we’re going to take both houses, and we will have control of the purse strings, and we’re going to use that to make sure they do what they’re supposed to do,” Rogers added. “Right now, they’re getting no oversight. Nobody is policing them. We’re talking from the minority, but you know the national news media is on the other side. They’re working with the Democrats. They won’t carry it. We have to use state and local news sources like you to get our word out. It’s not going to be covered on CNN or NBC News.”

