Gottheimer: ‘Insane’ to Remove IRGC from Terror List, Milley Opposed It and They Attacked Us

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) argued that it would be “insane” to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list as part of a revival of the Iran nuclear deal, especially in light of Iran’s attack near an American consulate, and pointed to criticism of removing the IRGC’s Quds force from the FTO list from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley.

Gottheimer stated, “[I]deas on the table that we’ve read about like removing the designation of the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, seems to me, given they have their track record of killing Americans and funding terrorist organizations and proxies is insane. And, as you probably saw, Milley…just this week, before the Senate, said that delisting Iran — the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization is not a smart move. They have clearly proven that they have funded terrorism and have attacked America. Just recently, we’ve seen the IRGC…launch weapons right in the area of an American consulate. So, we have to protect America, we’ve got to protect our allies, and, of course, stand up to terror in the region.”

