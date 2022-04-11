MSNBC’s Johnson: Kay Ivey, Ted Cruz ‘Quislings and Weasels’– They Know Trump Lost 2020

MSNBC contributor political professor Jason Johnson said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Republicans who know former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election but say publicly it was stolen are “quislings and weasels.”

The discussion was on Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) saying, “The fake news, Big Tech and blue-state liberals stole the election from President Trump.”

Johnson said, “What’s happening to her is this is where the money is. You can always follow the money. Republicans across the country see that the people who are aligned with MAGA, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz and Donald Trump, that is the place where you raise money to run.”

He continued, “There are Republicans like Kay Ivey, like Ted Cruz who know the truth, like Mo Brooks. They will pretend, but they know the truth. They know Joe Biden won the election. They saw the numbers. They’ve made private phone calls. They know what these secretaries of state, Republicans and Democrats, have said. They’re just liars. They’re doing whatever is convenient. They are going to blame big tech, big blue big pun, whatever. That’s just for performance sake.”

Johnson added, “What frightens me is a lot of the people who you see running now for the midterms they believe this stuff. They’re not just doing this for performance sake. They really do believe the election was stolen. That is infinitely more dangerous. I can tolerate the people who are inveterate liars like Ted Cruz, I can tolerate the the quislings and weasels who say ‘I’m going to do whatever I need.’ But people who are true believers, people at the stop the steal rally who now want to be secretaries of state, that a danger to our democracy.”

