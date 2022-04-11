MSNBC’s Reid: GOP Telling Women Your Pregnant Body Is ‘State Property’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Monday on her show “The ReidOut” that Republican state legislators and conservative Supreme Court justices were telling American women that their bodies are property of the state “the moment that you get pregnant.”

Reid said, “The conservative-dominated Supreme Court is inching closer and closer to telling American people women, your body belongs to the state the moment that you get pregnant. However, that happens even if it is by rape or incest. So, you cannot decide what you decide to do to your body. Republican statehouses across the country are being flooded with restrictive abortion bills.”

She continued, “This is a dog that caught the car problem. It was always a great electoral strategy to say that we will end the scourge of abortion until you do it. Because when you do it now, you start to see what happens when it is implemented. It means arresting women, it means putting bounties on them. It means disclosing that when we got abortions, two could collect money on their head. It means a lot of cruelty to the woman.”

Reid added, “If you are essentially state property, I think we’re missing the point here. What they are saying is the minute that you get pregnant you are state property. Y’all need to think about that. You need to vote.”

