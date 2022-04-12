Waltz: Biden Will Have to Disperse Migrants ‘in Secret all Over the Country’ Due to High Numbers

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that migrants will be dispersed throughout the United States because due to the large numbers of people trying to enter the U.S., the Biden administration “doesn’t have any choice but to try to disperse them in secret all over the country,” and that’s why the border issue is a national issue.

Waltz said, “Let’s just put these numbers in perspective, Carley. We are approaching 4 million refugees flowing out of Ukraine. Well, in the United States, we’re on track to have 2 million per year flow into the United States. So, the administration doesn’t have any choice but to try to disperse them in secret all over the country, and that’s why so many of us in Congress are pounding the table saying this isn’t a border problem, this is a national crisis. And what does this mean for our social services? What does this mean for our communities having to absorb this many people? This is just absolutely completely unacceptable that the Biden administration is not only allowing this to happen, [but] is facilitating it to happen, and I will tell you what, when we take over the House in, God help us, nine months, this is going to stop.”

