GOP Rep. Bishop: Musk Taking Over Twitter Would Be Great, ‘But That’s the Small Fry’ Since You Still Have Google, Facebook

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) praised the possibility of Elon Musk taking over Twitter but argued that while someone with Musk’s resources can fix Twitter, “that’s the small fry,” because “You’ve still got…Google and YouTube and Facebook, all the really big enterprises that seem to be able to do this with impunity.”

Bishop stated that it would be “fantastic” if Musk took over Twitter.

He added, “[W]e’re on the right track, those of us in Congress who have been looking hard…at how we may need to act in order to get at big tech. So, Elon Musk is showing you might be able to use the private market, a private investor with sufficient power — sufficient resources to get a hold of Twitter, but that’s the small fry, Liz. You’ve still got, as you suggested, Google and YouTube and Facebook, all the really big enterprises that seem to be able to do this with impunity. They want to, they did. And when they blocked Hunter Biden back before the last election, they blocked that story by The New York Post, yeah, they interfered with an election. That’s what they intended to do.”

