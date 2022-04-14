GOP Rep. Roy: Democrats ‘Using Immigrants as Props’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) criticized elected Democrats for being unresponsive to the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Texas Republican lawmaker took issue with Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) detractors, who are upset about illegal immigrants being bussed to Washington, D.C.

According to Roy, it was the Democrats who were using immigrants “as props.”

“Well, it’s pretty rich coming from Democrats who’ve been using immigrants as props for their own crass political purposes,” he said. “While migrants get abused, get put into the sex trafficking trade, while cartels get empowered, while Texans get run over? That’s Democrats’ whole shtick — using immigrants as props. Now here, you’ve got Governor Abbott, trying to bring attention to what’s actually been happening in Texas on a regular basis, while Democrats like Senator Murphy and other Democrats ignore it.”

“And Governor Abbott is trying to do the job that the president of the United States and Secretary Mayorkas is supposed to be doing,” Roy continued. “And so, you know, I’m glad that the governor is bringing attention to it. I’m glad that the governor is bringing attention to what we have to deal with by having the vehicle inspections and causing people to have to wake up to what happens at our border. But let’s just be clear, tomorrow, there’s still going to be 7,000 or 8,000 people coming across our border.”

“And so, the only metric that I’m going to be grading anybody on how this works out is whether or not we stop the flow of traffic at the border and secure our border for Texans and for Americans so that we’re not having fentanyl pour into our schools and having people get abused and hurt whether they’re migrants or Americans,” he added.

