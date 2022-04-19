Cuellar: Biden’s Post-Title 42 Plans Are Either Temporary or ‘Not a Plan’

During a portion of an interview with CNN aired on Tuesday’s edition of “OutFront,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) criticized the Biden administration’s announced plans for dealing with the border and immigration after Title 42 is rescinded by stating that the administration’s planned move to notify nonprofit organizations that more people are coming to the United States if Title 42 is lifted is “not a plan. That’s just a notification.” And saying that the administration’s plan to bring some Border Patrol agents from the U.S.-Canada border down to the U.S.-Mexico border would only be a temporary move.

After Cuellar said that it “would be a mistake” for the Biden administration to lift Title 42, CNN Correspondent Rosa Flores asked, “So when you ask the White House for a plan, what do they say?”

Cuellar responded, “Well, they said they have a plan, and I saw–.”

Flores then cut in to ask, “Do they share the plan?”

Cuellar answered, “They said we’re going to notify the non-for-profits that more people are coming. That’s not a plan. That’s just a notification. They said we’re going to bring some of the agents from the northern border over here. That’s only temporary.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett