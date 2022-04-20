Biggs: We Should Block ‘Must-Pass’ Bills Biden Wants Until He Takes ‘Curative Measures’ on Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) argued that if the Republicans take control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections, they should make sure that none of the “must-pass legislation” that President Joe Biden wants is passed until measures to secure the border are put in place.

Biggs said, “There are three things that we can do: We have to use the must-pass legislation that they’re going to — that President Biden wants and we need to make sure none of that passes unless there [are] curative measures on the border. Second thing, you have to have investigative committees, bring people in who are making bad decisions and hold them up to spectacle for the whole country to see how bad it is and — which will compel them, in some instances, to make changes to their policy. And third thing is, you actually have to hold people accountable with other mechanisms. I mean, quite frankly, that’s why I’ve introduced resolutions to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. Because what he has done is allowed literally millions of people into this country illegally and our border is absolutely not secure. It’s dangerous.”

