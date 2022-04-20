Donalds: Psaki Should ‘Save Her Tears’ over FL Not Indoctrinating Kids for Children Victimized by Border Trafficking

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki should “save her tears” over Florida’s education law “for the young girls who are being raped due to Joe Biden’s reckless immigration policies. Because, yes, young girls are being raped as they’re being trafficked into the United States.” And that the left has gotten to a point where they get upset if they can’t indoctrinate kids, but “they have no problem with young girls being raped as they’re being trafficked into the United States.”

Donalds stated, “Jen Psaki needs to save her tears for the 13 men and women who died under Joe Biden’s failed leadership in Afghanistan. She needs to save her tears for the young girls who are being raped due to Joe Biden’s reckless immigration policies. Because, yes, young girls are being raped as they’re being trafficked into the United States. She should save her tears for them.”

He continued, “When it comes to the Florida parental rights bill, dealing specifically with gender identity and sexual orientation, in what world is it okay to talk to an eight-year-old about their sexual identity? That’s crazy to me that we’re even having this conversation. I have three sons. There is no way I would want any teacher talking to any one of my sons when they were in the third grade about their gender identity, about their sexual orientation. It is incomprehensible. But this is proof positive of where the radical left has gone. They would rather kids be indoctrinated on this stuff, but they would — they have no problem with young girls being raped as they’re being trafficked into the United States.”

