Dowd: If Jesus Were Alive Today He Would Be Called a Woke, Socialist and Groomer by GOP

Former Bush strategist and failed Texas Democrat lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Matthew Dowd said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that if Jesus Christ were alive today, he would be called a groomer, woke and socialist by Republicans.

The discussion was about first-term Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow’s (D) speech on the floor of the state Senate after being accused of being a “groomer” for supporting LGBTQ rights.

Dowd said, “We are in a culture war. This is a culture war launched by Republicans against the country and the Democrats.”

He continued, “Something that I have tried to talk about, being a Christian and been an altar boy and all of that, how the faith is captured by the society who have tried to define it in a way that Jesus never defined it and actually the opposite.”

He added, “The message of the gospel of the Easter holidays was love one another. I have said this before. I’ll say it again, if Jesus Christ were alive today, he would be called a groomer, he would be called woke, and he would be called a socialist if alive today if he was speaking the message in the gospels today about treating everybody with dignity. He hung around with prostitutes and tax collectors. He spoke on behalf of the most marginalized people in the Middle East. The idea that a certain segment of the population is trying to corrupt that message that I’m a follower of…is something I think all of us, not just people of faith but whether Christian, Hindu, Buddhist or don’t have a faith, the message of love conquers hate is a message we should be pushing.”

