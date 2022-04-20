Richard Branson: ‘Twitter War’ a Distraction from Russia’s War on Ukraine

On Wednesday, billionaire and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson warned of the distraction caused by the “Twitter war” amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s attempted takeover.

The British entrepreneur said in an interview with CNBC Europe’s “Squawk Box” that the fight over Twitter’s ownership was a distraction from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m not going to get drawn on who I would like to see win this war — a very different kind of war. I would much rather all of us were concentrating on how Ukraine can be helped,” Branson stated.

“We have just got to galvanize our countries to spend just a little fraction of the billions we spent on COVID in making sure that we win this war with Russia and that the Ukrainians are able to fight it for us,” he added. “And we need to support them fully. And we’ve just got to be very careful not to get bored with what’s going on in Ukraine and get distracted by a Twitter war or something. The Ukraine war is so critical. Otherwise, we could end up seeing Russian troops in Poland and other parts of Europe, and God forbid, we’d be into a third World War.”

