Border Patrol Chief: We Need ‘Help from Other Agencies’

During a portion of an interview with NBC News aired on Monday’s edition of “NBC Nightly News,” Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said that the agency needs more agents and equipment, but also needs help from other agencies and that the border can’t just be the Border Patrol’s problem.

NBC News Correspondent Morgan Chesky commented on the drowning death of Texas National Guard Spc. Bishop Evans by stating, “Authorities say he disappeared in a fast current Friday, trying to save two drowning migrants. Underscoring what Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz calls his biggest need.”

In a clip following Chesky’s comments, Ortiz said, “We need more agents. We need to resource some equipment and some help from other agencies. This just can’t be a border security or Border Patrol problem.”

