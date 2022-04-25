Gingrich: ‘I Don’t Think There Is Any Messaging’ to Help Biden Ahead of Midterms

On Monday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich outlined how President Joe Biden’s policies were hurting the Democrats ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Gingrich told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that there was not “any messaging” the Biden administration could utilize to help them positively spin the president’s cognitive ability, the continued push for masking, inflation and rising crime rates across major cities.

“You have a president who is, at best, cognitively challenged and who is insisting on implementing a public health policy that virtually half of his own base is telling him is crazy,” Gingrich argued. “You have high inflation rate in food, as well as in gasoline and energy. You have a rising crime rate that’s even in places like San Francisco, leading to the recall of their communist district attorney.”

He added, “You have a whole series of these things going on simultaneously, and as a result, I don’t think there is any messaging — you know, how do you message to somebody who is standing there filling up their gas tank close to the other day I think spent $92 to fill up her car? There is no message that convinces her that’s a good idea.”

