GOP Rep. Katko: Every Border Patrol Agent We’ve Talked to Thinks Border Is out of Control, Only Mayorkas Disagrees

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Rep. John Katko (R-NY) reacted to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ testimony before Congress earlier that day by stating that Mayorkas’ testimony doesn’t match reality, and “there’s not a single Border Patrol agent who says anything other than the border is out of control” and they’ll “lose operational control of the border completely” when Title 42 goes away, an assessment that only Mayorkas disagrees with.

Katko stated, “Well, quite, frankly, I thought it was stunning. Because it just does not comport with reality. We’ve been down to the border multiple times. And there’s not a single Border Patrol agent who says anything other than the border is out of control, and when they yank Title 42, it’s going to be — they’re going to lose operational control of the border completely. And the only person who’s saying otherwise is Mayorkas. And it’s really kind of stunning that he’s not listening to the front-line troops. It’s kind of like a general ignoring completely what the soldiers are saying in the foxhole. And that’s exactly what’s going on and it really goes to show you how political it’s become at the border. It’s really too bad.”

