Swalwell: Many Republicans ‘More Comfortable with Violence Than They Are with Voting’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that many Republicans did not believe in democracy and were more comfortable with violence than voting.

Discussing the January 6, 2021 House investigation, anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “What’s amazing, what you learn from the texts is how deep into the executive branch of government Republican members who were reaching to try to overturn the result of the 2020 election.”

She asked, “What do you make of the sort of long-term participation of the Republican members in this effort to overturn the election and to use the NSA and the DNI to do so?”

Swalwell said, “Look, it’s so clear that so many of my Republican colleagues, from Kevin McCarthy to Marjorie Taylor Greene and others, they don’t believe in democracy, the idea that a majority wins. In fact, they are opposed to that. And they’re now more comfortable with violence than they are with voting. They were willing to use any lever of government to try and take away your vote and make sure that it didn’t count, and as Marjorie Taylor Greene asked for, imposing martial law, the idea that Donald Trump would be king of the United States, and that we would throw out a rule of law. That’s very scary.”

