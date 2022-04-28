Graham: ‘We Need a Refund on the Mueller Investigation’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued now that the Mueller probe was in the rear-view mirror, more and more was come to light about the 2016 Clinton campaign and had left him questioning what the special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller had missed.

According to the South Carolina Republican lawmaker, a “refund” was warranted on the Mueller investigation.

“Well, the whole narrative that Trump colluded with Russia is being replaced by Clinton’s campaign spread disinformation about Trump’s relationship with Russia,” he said. “Fusion GPS was not advising the Clinton campaign about libel laws. They were actually spreading articles claiming Trump was colluding with Russia and it was all manufactured and made up. So when Sussmann goes to the FBI and says I’ve got information that Alfa Bank in Russia has a backdoor connection to the Trump campaign, which was all BS, they asked him, why are you doing this? Are you connected to the Clinton campaign? He said no, and that’s why he’s in the ringer.”

“So, how did Mueller miss this?” Graham added. “How did the FBI miss this? We need a refund on the Mueller investigation. How could Horowitz find that the dossier was a bunch of garbage? How could Durham find that there was collusion between Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign with the media to smear Trump? And Mueller missed all of this.”

