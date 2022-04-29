Dem Rep. Jones: Putin, ‘Republican Obstruction’ to Blame for Record-High Inflation

Friday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and the GOP for the 40-year high inflation.

Jones argued Putin’s war on Ukraine had made inflation “worse” and emphasized there would be “Republican obstruction” to overcome the high cost of living for Americans.

“We have got to be very thoughtful and forward-thinking about all of the challenges of the future, even as we fight here, Democrats fight here, to lower the prices of gas and groceries,” Jones advised. “That is of the utmost importance because Americans, as they are watching what happens abroad, of course, are feeling in their daily lives the pain at the pump, the pain at the grocery store. Democrats have been calling out the major companies in this country for price gouging, for taking advantage of inflation. Of course, inflation has been made worse because of Vladimir Putin’s unjust war in Ukraine. And you will see Congress, Democrats in particular, continue to try to pass legislation and overcome Republican obstruction to make the cost of living for Americans, especially in this moment, significantly cheaper.”

“We have actually weathered the storm of inflation better than the rest of the world because of the tremendous investments that Democrats in Congress have made,” he added, pointing to legislation like the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program.

Jones declared, “Democrats have delivered time and again.”

