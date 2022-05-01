Mayorkas on Jankowicz: She Is a ‘Tremendous Authority’ We ‘Are Very Fortunate to Have Her’

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the recently announced head of the so-called Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz was a “tremendous authority.”

Anchor Bret Baier said, “The president picked to lead this is Nina Jankowicz. She is taking heat for tweets and comments about major news stories, the Hunter Biden laptop story, others. The laptop story obviously was blocked from social media outlets because it was called Russian propaganda until it wasn’t. Do you really think Jankowicz is anywhere near objective enough for this particular job?”

Mayorkas said, “Yes, I do, and by the way, highly regarded is a subject matter expert, and I don’t question her objectivity. There are people and the department who have a diverse range of views, and they are incredibly dedicated to mission. We are not the opinion police. She has testified before Congress and number of times. She is recognized as a tremendous authority, and we are very fortunate to have her.”

Baier said, “Was the Steel Dossier disinformation? Because Americans are generally wary of anything that suggests censorship.”

Mayorkas said, “That is exactly why we set up this working group to make sure that our work to address a real threat to the homeland, the threat posed by Russian disinformation, the threat posed by Chinese disinformation, by Iranian disinformation, the work that we do does not infringe on people’s right of free speech. That’s why this working group was set up. And we will do a better job of communicating about that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN