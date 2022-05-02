Dem Sen. Kelly: ‘We Don’t Have the Basics’ to Handle 18,000 People a Day Post-Title 42 ‘There Would Be No Place to Put’ Them

During a portion of an interview with CNN aired on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) stated that “There hasn’t been a plan put in place” by the Biden administration to handle the border after Title 42 is lifted, and “We don’t have the basics of how are you going to handle 18,000 individuals a day safely and in accordance with our ethics and principles” like where facilities will be located.

Kelly said, “There hasn’t been enough preparation. There hasn’t been a plan put in place.”

He added, “They’ve got a little bit more of a plan, as of a couple days ago. But it’s still not sufficient.”

He also said, “We have this arbitrary date, about 30 days from now, where this policy is supposed to go away, and we’d see [those] increased numbers, and it hasn’t even been decided where this — where the facility would be.”

Kelly further stated that “There would be no place to put” thousands of people who came across the border and “We don’t have the basics of how are you going to handle 18,000 individuals a day safely and in accordance with our ethics and principles. That plan, I haven’t seen yet.”

