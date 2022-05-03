Joy Behar on SCOTUS Abortion Leak: ‘I See Fascism Down the Line’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that if the Politico report that the Supreme Court has made a 5-4 decision to overturn abortion was accurate, then “fascism” is coming.

After the video of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett at their confirmation hearings saying that Roe is precedent, Behar said, “It sounds to me that they all of them felt there was a precedent set and that they would honor the precedent. And now it’s the complete opposite is happening, not that I’m surprised.”

She added, “You and I were talking before. We’re not surprised. We saw this coming. I worry that this is just the beginning. Next, they’ll go after gay marriage and maybe Brown versus Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit, so I see fascism down the line here. I don’t know.”

Discussing the leaked document, co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think it matters in the sense that it is unprecedented for this to happen. They generally take a vote right after there is an oral argument, and someone is assigned to write this. Samuel Alito was obviously assigned to write it. There is a majority of the court that wants to overturn Roe v Wade. He wrote this draft opinion in February, and now it is leaked. It never happened in the history of the Supreme Court.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Think about all of the things in the last four or five years that have opinion unprecedented, things we have never seen before.”

Hostin said, “All of a sudden, it seems like the Supreme Court like it is not safe, and it is politicized.”

