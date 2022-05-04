Beto O’Rourke: Gov. Abbott Uses His Power for ‘Evil’ — to Control Women

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell” that his opponent Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), has used his power in an “evil” way to control women.

O’Rourke said, “Texas is a place where so much of this started as you know this laboratory for extremism when it comes to voter suppression, when it comes to things like permit-less carry. And now ending the right to privacy, tabortion, starting from conception.”

He continued, “We’ve got to win this race for governor. That’s essential. And then we have to use this power to return power back to the people of Texas. Importantly, the women in the girls, as you pointed, out who are under attack right now. The governor of the state of Texas has extraordinary power. We seen a used for evil purposes by the current governor, Greg Abbott. We could use it for good. I know that there is actually bipartisan support on the part of voters across the state of Texas. Only 30% agree with this abortion ban that our current governor signed into law. The majority of us Democrats, Independents, Republicans want something better. That pressure a public sentiment here in Texas on this legislator’s Democrat, with a Democratic governor who’s going to restore the right to choose and for every woman to make our own decisions about her own body, her own health care, her own future.”

O’Rourke added, “We’ve got to win. This is about power, Lawrence, is not about life on the part of Greg Abbott. It’s about power and control over women. And on our part, it’s about winning political power and return that power back to the people of Texas.”

