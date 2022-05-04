Dem Rep. Moore: Vote Out Officials Who Violate Right of Men and Women to Avoid ‘Forced Parenthood’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) stated that it’s “chilling to think about going back 50 years” to the days before the Roe v. Wade decision and declared that members of the Senate should be voted out of office if they “breach this basic human right of, not only women, but men, too” to avoid “forced parenthood” by voting down legislation to codify the Roe v. Wade decision into law at the federal level.

Moore stated that if legislation passed by the House to codify the tenants of the Roe v. Wade decision into federal law fails to pass in the Senate before the November 2022 midterm elections, “The people are coming. We need to come and vote these people out. We need a nonviolent revolution, not any kind of January 6. We need a November 8. And we need to put people on notice that the time is up, if they breach this basic human right of, not only women, but men, too, forced parenthood, it is chilling to think about going back 50 years. And I agree with Sen. Warren. We’re not going back. We’re not going back. It is time to rise up.”

