Graham: ‘To Those Who Want to Gain Power Through Destroying Institutions — You’re Going to Get Rejected at the Ballot Box’

During an appearance on Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to a Politico report revealing a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion indicating the 1973 Roe v. Wade would ultimately be overturned.

Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity Democrats seemed to be working against American institutions to gain power and called the leak “the saddest chapter in the history” of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Well, the most radical people in the country and maybe in the history of American politics are now in charge of the Democratic Party,” he said. “This is the Democratic Party that wants to expand the Supreme Court because they don’t like the conservative makeup. This is the Democratic Party that wants to put term limits on judges, our judges because they don’t like our judges. This is the Democratic Party that would abolish the Electoral College so Delaware and South Carolina wouldn’t have much of a say about who’s president. It’d be New York and California. What happened to Joe Biden? He got hijacked by the most radical people in the country. He’s captive to their interest.”

“What happened to the court today was the saddest chapter in the history of the United States Supreme Court,” Graham continued. “This was despicable. It’s dangerous, and it was dumb. To the person who did this, if it’s a conservative, you’re a traitor to the cause. If it’s a liberal, you’re the dumbest person in Washington because it’s not going to change the midterms. You’re not going to scare any conservative judge away from repealing Roe v. Wade, and it should be repealed. It should go back to the states. And you’re adding a narrative to a storyline that you want to win, and you don’t give a damn about how you win. You want to keep the seat open if you have to destroy Kavanaugh. You want to change the makeup of the court to make sure it bends to your will.”

“You want open borders to change the nature of America,” he added. “You want to abolish the Electoral College. You want to make D.C. a state to make you more powerful. To those who want to gain power through destroying institutions, you’re going to get rejected at the ballot box.”

