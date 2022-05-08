Kirsten Gillibrand: If Roe Overturned American Women ‘Are Half Citizens’

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe. v Wade decision, women will become “half citizens.”

Gillibrand said, “Every one of us is standing up, speaking out, rallying, marching, talking to our constituents, lifting up their voices and their stories. This is the biggest fight of a generation, Jake. And if America’s people, America’s women and men who love them do not fight right now, we will lose the basic right to make decisions, to have bodily autonomy, and to decide what our futures look like.”

She added, “This is a fundamental moment for advocacy and for not giving up. So, what I’m doing and what many of my colleagues are doing are pushing for a vote next week. We are going to be aggressive with all our colleagues and with our Republican allies to vote for codifying Roe v. Wade. We are not giving up. We will never give in, and we’ll keep fighting. If the American people are paying attention, this issue will also be on the ballot in November. We need to make sure that every single voter understands that the Republican Party and Mitch McConnell does not believe that their daughters, their mothers, that their sisters have rights to make fundamental life and death decisions. We are half citizens under this ruling. if this is put into law, it changes the foundation of America.”

