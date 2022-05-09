Howard Dean: Democrats ‘Party of Hope’– Republicans Party of Fear, Anger, Pessimism

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Democrats are the party of hope and Republicans were the party of fear, anger, and pessimism.

When asked why Democrats are not good at demonizing people, Dean said, “It’s one of the problems with the Democrats. It’s essentially a problem because we are optimistic. The Republicans are pessimistic. The Republicans don’t have values that are encouraging to humanity. They don’t believe humanity is any good.”

He added, “The Republican Party fundamentally has a pessimistic view of mankind. The Democrats don’t. That makes us weaker because we have to fight with one hand tied behind our back. We can’t give in to pessimism. We can’t give into anguish about the future of humanity. We have to be hopeful. We are the party of hope. They are the party of fear, of anger, and frankly, they are the party of pessimism. They, frankly, believe that there is no future for human beings, and they are creating an America or trying to, where there is no future for the United States of America. I think they are going to lose because of that.”

