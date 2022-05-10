Dem Rep. Houlahan: We’re ‘Experiencing Some of the Other Bad Side Effects’ of our Policies that Saved Economy

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) said that “we are absolutely experiencing some of the other bad side effects” of policies Democrats passed that “allowed our economy to be able to survive.”

Houlahan said, “Democrats in this Congress have, for the last several years, been able to stop what could have been a catastrophe, what could have been a depression the likes of which we haven’t seen in a long time. We didn’t experience that. And as a result of the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure act and the CARES Act and a number of other things, we’ve been able to layer on the help that has allowed our economy to be able to survive. And now we are absolutely experiencing some of the other bad side effects of that help that we’ve provided. But we do very much need to recognize we are in a place where we now, in my community, in Chester County…have 3.2% unemployment, a really good economy, and we certainly need to address the fact that gas prices are a problem and grocery store prices are a problem. But we also need to recognize that we are still here standing two years after a literal pandemic.”

