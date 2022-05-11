Dem Sen. Smith: Republicans ‘Hell-Bent’ on Taking Away Women’s Autonomy

Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that Republicans are “hell-bent” on taking away American women’s autonomy over their bodies by overruling Roe v. Wade and passing abortion bans in state laws.

Smith said, “What we have in this country is a Republican Party that is hell-bent on telling women what it thinks they should be able to do with their own bodies. They are hell-bent to take away a fundamental freedom and autonomy that all women deserve and all women expect. So, that is the fundamental reality.”

She continued, “This is going to come down now to organizing and turnout and persuasion and all of the work that we have to do in a democracy. Understanding that, in the United States, a majority does not rule. You have to have a supermajority in order to be able to express the will of the people.”

Smith added, “Let’s be clear, Roe is going to be overturned because of the result of a multi-decade strategy by Republicans and their dark money donors, the Federalist Society, and others to accomplish that end. When that happens, what is going to happen is that there is going to be a crisis of health care in this country. Women who need abortions for whatever reason are not going to be able to get what they need. That is going to create a major crisis. And the accountability for that is going to rest with the Republican Party and those Republicans that have refused to stand up for women’s fundamental freedoms.”

