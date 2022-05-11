GOP Rep. Rosendale Blasts Congress for Not Holding Hearings on Formula Shortage Until May 25

During an interview on Newsmax TV on Wednesday, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) reacted to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce announcing that it will hold hearings on the national shortages of baby formula on May 25 by wondering how there can be “that kind of a delay on something as important as baby formula” and “We have had scheduling problems” in Congress since the day he took office.

Rosendale said, “We have had scheduling problems since the day I was sworn into office, and I could not run my businesses the way that the Democrats are running Congress right now, and for us to have that kind of a delay on something as important as baby formula. It’s not like infants can have some kind of a substitute. Adults, okay, we may not like it, but we can change the kind of things that we consume in our diet. We could struggle through. You cannot do that with infants. I have a grandchild that was just born within the last 30 days, and I’ve got major concerns. This is very personal to me about what in the world is going to happen with these formula supplies.”

