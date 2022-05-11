Joy Behar: Trump’s ‘Tweets Were All Dumb Sh*t-Stuff’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump tweeted “dumb shit-stuff” a second before the control room could mute her.

During the panel discussion about the possibility of Trump returning to Twitter under Elon Musk‘s ownership, Behar said, “I believe in free speech. I am very, you know, this is what we do for a living. And I believe in the First Amendment. Not that this is covered by the First Amendment because this is a privately-owned business. But, I mean, let us not forget that Trump was kicked off of Twitter because he was inciting an insurrection. It’s not because he said stupid things, because that, you know, he can say stupid things anyway.”

Co-host Sara Haines interjected, “The tweets before that.”

Behar said, “Yeah, exactly. The previous tweets were all dumb shit-stuff —”

The control room cut the audio. Then it returned to the other hosts laughing.

Behar continued, “But — oh, I didn’t say it. I didn’t say it.”

She continued, “But you have people on there like Marjorie Taylor Greene. You’ve got Steve Bannon, David Duke, a neo-Nazi, basically. You have Alex Jones, who encouraged harassment of grieving parents of that elementary school, the Newtown children. And, of course, they sued him. But I don’t see any repercussions. Nobody’s gotten any money. He’s still out there. And I think that these people… The whole premise of free speech is the problem that the solution to bad speech is more speech. In this case, I’m not so sure because, as I’ve said before, I think that the First and the Second Amendments should have some limits. This would be one of them, inciting an insurrection. Speech over.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN