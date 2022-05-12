Cotton: ‘We Need to Decouple Our Economy in Strategic and Vital Sectors from the Chinese Economy’

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) insisted the right path forward for the American economy was to “decouple” it from China, as many had pointed out during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arkansas Republican U.S. Senator said it was time to “unwind it as quickly as we can.”

“Laura, you gave some very good and alarming examples that we’ve seen over the last two years of our very dangerous dependence on China,” he said. “This IV example is just the latest one, or the active pharmaceutical ingredients we saw early in the pandemic, are simply basic medical and surgical equipment.”

“And that’s to say nothing of advanced electronics and technology,” Cotton continued. “He used a very important word as well, decoupling. We need to decouple our economy in strategic and vital sectors from the Chinese economy. We cannot be dependent on the goods that feed us and clothe us and provide us defense and literally save our lives from a Communist Chinese regime that wants to replace us as the world’s dominant power. It was a mistake to let happen over the last 30 years. We have to unwind it as quickly as we can.”

