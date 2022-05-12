Laurence Tribe: Trump Could Face Criminal Prosecution for Espionage

Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump could face criminal prosecution for espionage while discussing reports that the Department of Justice is investigating Trump’s handling of classified material.

Tribe said, “When we find all of this apparent top secret information finding his way to unsecured boxes to Mar-a-Lago, it’s very encouraging that the Department of Justice isn’t simply asking who packed the boxes, but what did the president then of the United States on his way out of the Oval Office have in mind in taking that information? Did he do anything with it? Did he use it for his own benefit? That would be a serious crime of espionage.”

He added, “So there is both a national security angle and a potentially criminal angle and the most encouraging thing to me because I’m worried about accountability so that we don’t have a repeat of all of these things in 2024 of the attempted coup and insurrection. What is most important to me is that no one should be above the law, and the attorney general and his top deputy and associate attorneys general, people like Lisa Monaco, should be taken at their word when they say they’re going to follow the evidence wherever it leads right into the Oval Office, right into the former guy, so stay tuned. I think this is an important development.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN