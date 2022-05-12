VA Lt. Gov. Sears Blasts AG Garland over Protests Outside of SCOTUS Justices’ Homes — ‘This Is Mob Rule’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to “do his job” and prosecute pro-choice protesters outside of the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Sears, noting that Garland moved to arrest parents for speaking out at school board meetings, accused Democrats of picking and choosing who they went after. She asserted that allowing the protests over the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade was “mob rule.”

“We’re not tolerating it,” Sears said of the protests. “In fact, our governor has had state police outside of the homes this whole time from the very first time it started. What we need now is for Merrick Garland to go ahead and do his job. You saw that he sicks the police on parents when they were at the school board, simply trying to be heard for the safety of their children. And he won’t do his job. And then we have a commonwealth attorney here in Virginia, also a Democrat, won’t do his job. We have a section of our code 18.2 that says this is a class 3 misdemeanor if you are protesting in a private property, on private property, outside private property. They’re not doing their jobs.”

She continued, “What they have done is decided to decide whether or not the folks they need to prosecute, whether they’re Democrats or Republicans, and if they’re of their own party, they won’t do it. Folks, this is mob rule. This is America. We don’t do this.”

Sears went on to urge President Joe Biden to have Garland prosecute the activists for trying to intimidate the justices.

“It’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt. And then who is going to write the script for you, Mr. President, so you can read, and it says it was somebody else’s fault?” she added.

