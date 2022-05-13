Missouri A.G. Schmitt: Biden Admin. Will Move at ‘Warp Speed’ to Censor Speech

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) stated that the Department of Homeland Security moving forward with its plans for the Disinformation Governance Board “shows how aggressive this administration is and what kind of warp speed they’ll go into to suppress people’s speech.”

Schmitt said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “[I]t just shows how aggressive this administration is and what kind of warp speed they’ll go into to suppress people’s speech. Because they know, the playbook’s clear, you just label stuff you don’t like as disinformation, get your partners — I mean, look what happened with the Hunter Biden laptop story. We know all that stuff is true now. We know the origins of COVID, the Wuhan lab leak…they were labeling all of that as disinformation. Fauci…the ineffectiveness of masks, if you were calling that out, they were taking you down. We can’t let this stand in this country. This is a country founded on the fundamental belief, in the First Amendment as a protection, that people can speak their minds, they can speak truth to power. We believe that that’s the beating heart of this Constitution.”

