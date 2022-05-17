FDA Commissioner: ‘Don’t Think We Need the Defense Production Act’ – ‘There Is Formula out There’ 

On Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf argued that invoking the Defense Production Act isn’t needed to fix the baby formula shortage because baby formula manufacturers have already increased production, there has been more formula purchased over the last month than the month before the recall, and “there is formula out there. It’s just not in the right place at the right time.” Because of supply chain disruptions due to Abbott shutting down one of its plants.

Califf stated, “I don’t think we need the Defense Production Act. I think the manufacturers are ready to go. And they’re going to increase their production. In fact, they already have. Importantly, there’s been more formula bought, about 10% more in the last month, than in the month before the recall. So, there is formula out there. It’s just not in the right place at the right time. So, this issue of the supply chain, and how it gets disrupted when a major manufacturer has to shut down a plant is a real lesson for all of us that we’re working on rectifying, but it is taking just basic work to get the supply chain right.”

