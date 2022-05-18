Raskin: GOP Under Trump ‘Trying to Trample the Constitutional Rights of the People’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Republican Party under former President Donald Trump’s leadership is “trying to trample the constitutional rights of the people.”

When asked about Doug Mastriano winning the Republican nomination for PA governor, Raskin said, “I mean, it’s an astonishing nominee, even from the standpoint of public statements he’s made. He’s an absolute enthusiast and cheerleader for the insurrection. He opposes abortion in all cases, across the board, including rape and incest. He has basically ingested the entire right-wing extremist agenda. Even Republicans are struggling to distance themselves from him right now. But it demonstrates the corrosive effect that Donald Trump has had on the Republican electorate. It’s just remarkable that there is even a plurality of Republicans that were willing to go with such an extremist in fanatic as the nominee of their party.”

He added, “This underscores one of the themes I hope America will get from our hearings in June, which is this is not ancient history, and it’s not even history. This is living history. This is a struggle that we’re still in today. The coup plotters and the insurrectionists are still out there. The GOP, under Donald Trump ‘s thumb, has positioned themselves outside of the constitutional order. They don’t accept the validity of elections that don’t go in the direction. They are trying to trample the constitutional rights of the people. And they accept violence as a legitimate element of what they call political discourse. That is a terrifying breach of the general pact that political parties have had for a long time, which is that we operate within the bounds of non-violence and the rule of law.”

