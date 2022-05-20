Graham: Biden’s Policies Are ‘Dumb and Dangerous’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted the Biden administration’s handling of border security, energy production and foreign policy.

He stressed the need for Republicans to offer alternatives as a way to give “hope.”

“So his policies — Biden’s policies are dumb and dangerous, they’re not working,” Graham said. “It’s dumb and dangerous what they’re doing at the border. It’s dumb and dangerous to stop producing American oil and gas to go from energy independence to dependence. The question for us is, how do you fix it? Biden’s never going to change unless somebody makes it.”

“The only reason he got more involved in Ukraine is because you and I and others kicked his ass every night, saying that you’re letting Putin win, you’re betting on Putin winning,” Graham added. “How about betting on Ukraine winning for a change? So I think the Republican Party owes it to the American people not to just describe the problem but to fix it. Let’s come up with a border security plan like President Trump had. Let’s come up with an energy independence plan, put it on the table, and start talking about it to give the American people some hope.”

