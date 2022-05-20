Mo Brooks on Defunding W.H.O.: ‘They Need to Either Correct Their Ways or We as Americans Need to Quit Funding Them’

Friday on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, discussed Rep. Chip Roy’s (R-TX) bill to defund the World Health Organization (W.H.O.).

Brooks, who signed on to cosponsor the No Taxpayer Funding for the World Health Organization Act, slammed the W.H.O. for “basically parroting” China during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. He said the organization needed to “either correct their ways” or America should “quit funding them.”

“[A] lot of this has to do with communist China exerting such control over the World Health Organization, as we saw when COVID … first came to light — when it first started spreading around the globe — and the World Health Organization was basically parroting whatever the Communist Chinese Party’s line,” Brooks outlined. “That did not serve us well over the ensuing two years.”

“So, this legislation would minimize the W.H.O.’s support from the United States of America,” he added. “We taxpayers have not been properly served by the W.H.O. They need to either correct their ways, or we as Americans need to quit funding them.”

In a tweet announcing his support of the legislation, Brooks accused the W.H.O. of having “repeatedly bowed down to China” and said that “Americans deserve better.”

I proudly cosponsored @RepChipRoy's bill to defund @WHO. Americans deserve better and should not have to fund an organization who has repeatedly bowed down to China. pic.twitter.com/WaLNg3dVrh — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) May 16, 2022

